Beyond (NYSE:BYON) vs. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Critical Survey

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.54 billion 0.30 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.25 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $13.52 billion 0.04 $59.29 million $1.79 7.64

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Beyond has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond presently has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 167.24%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 8.84% 82.51% 10.83%

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Beyond on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility. The Beauty and Personal Care Products segment offers fragrances, colors, skin care products, and toiletries. It sells its products through catalogues, as well as distributes through a network of distributors, associates, leaders, and consultants to the end customers. The company is headquartered in El Arenal, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier S.A. de C.V.

