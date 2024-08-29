Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

BTCY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,228. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

