BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 25,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 244,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
