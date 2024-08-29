BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 25,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 244,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

BitFuFu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.