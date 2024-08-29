BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Shares Down 5.9%

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). Approximately 127,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of -0.60.

About BiVictriX Therapeutics

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

