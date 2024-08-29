BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 179,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

