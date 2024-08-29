BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

