BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 540,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 199,397 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

