BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
NYSE MVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
