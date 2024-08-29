BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Holdings Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 363,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 329,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 140,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.