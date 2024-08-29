BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 2,059,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.