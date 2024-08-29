BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. 992,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.