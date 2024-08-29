BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. 2,684,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

