BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

