BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 463,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.