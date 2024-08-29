BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $231.75. 4,841,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,788. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

