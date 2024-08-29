BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.37. 127,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,619. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$22.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.38.

