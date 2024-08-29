BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 105,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,034. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

