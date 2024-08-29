BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 105,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,034. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
