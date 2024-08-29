BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.71

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.71 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 6234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKIE. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 513,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

