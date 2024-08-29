BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.71

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.71 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 6234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.