Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BPZZF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 2,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

