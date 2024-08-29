Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of NYSE NXN remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

