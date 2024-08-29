Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

DGRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 972,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

