Breakwater Capital Group Buys 1,670 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of -426.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

