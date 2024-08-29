Breakwater Capital Group Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

