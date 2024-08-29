Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,697,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at $151,697,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,890 shares of company stock valued at $170,604,385. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

META traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. 9,075,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,078,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

