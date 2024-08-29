Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

PSX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.97. 2,050,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

