Breakwater Capital Group Invests $220,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,157. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,953 shares of company stock worth $46,189,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.