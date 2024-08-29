Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

BLIN stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.