Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. 6,976,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

