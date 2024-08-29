Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,450. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

