Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,447,836. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

