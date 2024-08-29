British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.28

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 49304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

