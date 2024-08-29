Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Britvic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.