Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
