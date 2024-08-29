Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price at $41.14

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

