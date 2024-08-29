Brokerages Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT at $16.40

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 687,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

