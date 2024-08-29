Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $252.96

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.04.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.