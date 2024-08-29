Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -208.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($1.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -127.9%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

