BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRTF remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,946. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.