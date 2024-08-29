Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

