Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

