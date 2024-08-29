Burney Co. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.39. 213,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $307.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

