Burney Co. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $249.10. 862,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

