Burney Co. Has $388,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,357. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

