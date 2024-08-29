Burney Co. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.65. The stock had a trading volume of 499,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.