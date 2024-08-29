Burney Co. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
WD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.21. 159,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,738. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Insider Activity
In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
