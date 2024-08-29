Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,631,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $106,936,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.04. 97,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

