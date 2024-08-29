Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $100.18 on Thursday. 410,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,367. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.