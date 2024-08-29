Burney Co. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

BAH traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

