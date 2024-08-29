Burney Co. Sells 850 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 97.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 865,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,248. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.