Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,431. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

