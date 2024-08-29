Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) EVP Jeff Ji Zhu Sells 1,201 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cabot Stock Up 1.4 %

CBT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.50. 18,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $106.92.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cabot by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

